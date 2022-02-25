2018 Audi S5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,890 + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 3 0 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8384337

8384337 Stock #: P9992

P9992 VIN: WAUR4AF59JA055950

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # P9992

Mileage 52,304 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.