2018 Audi S5 Sportback

Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # O6549A
- Mileage 115,207 KM
Vehicle Description
**SUMMER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : QUATTRO AWD, TIPTRONIC, MULTI MASSAGE SEATS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, CARBON INTERIOR TRIMS, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN DARK BLUE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, CROSS STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, AUDI ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, DISTANCE WARNING, TRAFFIC JAM ASSIST, AUDI PRE SENSE, AUDI SIDE ASSIST, AUDI ACTIVE LANE ASSIST, RAIN SENSOR, AM, FM, SATELLITE, CD, DVD, USB, AUX, SDCARD, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BANG OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, AND MUCH MORE!!!
**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
