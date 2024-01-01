Menu
**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : QUATTRO AWD, TIPTRONIC, PANORAMIC ROOF, CARBON INTERIOR TRIMS, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN DARK BLUE ON MATCHING LIGHT GREY INTERIOR, S CROSS-STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, AUDI PRE SENSE, RAIN SENSOR, AM, FM, SATELLITE, CD, DVD, USB, AUX, SDCARD, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, MULTI DRIVE MODES, OFFROAD MODE, AND MUCH MORE!!! The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

2018 Audi SQ5

120,605 KM

Details Description

$29,987

+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi SQ5

Progressiv|QUATTRO|TIPTRONIC|NAV|CARBON|LEATHER|++

2018 Audi SQ5

Progressiv|QUATTRO|TIPTRONIC|NAV|CARBON|LEATHER|++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$29,987

+ taxes & licensing

Used
120,605KM
VIN WA1A4AFY4J2101893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N6035
  • Mileage 120,605 KM

Vehicle Description

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : QUATTRO AWD, TIPTRONIC, PANORAMIC ROOF, CARBON INTERIOR TRIMS, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN DARK BLUE ON MATCHING LIGHT GREY INTERIOR, S CROSS-STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, AUDI PRE SENSE, RAIN SENSOR, AM, FM, SATELLITE, CD, DVD, USB, AUX, SDCARD, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, MULTI DRIVE MODES, OFFROAD MODE, AND MUCH MORE!!!


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$29,987

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2018 Audi SQ5