$46,500+ tax & licensing
Golden Mile Chrysler
2018 Audi SQ5
3.0T Technik
1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
114,194KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8626091
- Stock #: P5763
- VIN: WA1C4AFY3J2016262
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 114,194 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8