2018 BMW 2 Series

41692 VIN: WBA2K1C59JVD41692

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mineral Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 103,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System Digital clock Inside Hood Release Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Xenon Headlights Safety Daytime Running Lights Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Convenience Console Cup Holder Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Leatherette Interior DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER Driver Side Airbag Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

