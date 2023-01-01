2018 BMW 3 Series

$29,987 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 7 , 2 5 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10127673

10127673 Stock #: M5358

M5358 VIN: WBA8D9C53JA614908

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # M5358

Mileage 107,252 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.