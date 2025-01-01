Menu
2018 BMW 3 Series
130,335 KM
$19,985 + taxes & licensing
330i //M SPORT | SUNROOF | LOADED

NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED!

GORGEOUS WHITE EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH //M SPORT PACKAGE! SUNROOF, HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED FRONT SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS WITH LEG EXTENSION, APPLE CARPLAY, BLUETOOTH, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, KEYLESS GO, POWER TRUNK, & MUCH MUCH MORE!!

Total Auto Sales
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
(647) 938-6825

CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.

WARRANTY: We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms.

2018 BMW 3 Series

130,335 KM

$19,985

+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW 3 Series

330i //M SPORT | SUNROOF | LOADED

12702669

2018 BMW 3 Series

330i //M SPORT | SUNROOF | LOADED

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-938-6825

$19,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,335KM
VIN WBA8D9C52JA013926

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 130,335 KM

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **
** NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **




===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


**GORGEOUS WHITE EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH //M SPORT PACKAGE! SUNROOF, HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED FRONT SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS WITH LEG EXTENSION, APPLE CARPLAY, BLUETOOTH, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, KEYLESS GO, POWER TRUNK, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **


>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
2018 BMW 3 Series