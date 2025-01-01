Menu
2018 BMW 3 Series 330i | PREMIUM | PANO | LOADED

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! ** 
** CLEAN TITLE! CARFAX VERIFIED! ** 
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC ** 

===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM! 
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON! 

**GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM COGNAC LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH //M SPORT PACKAGE! SUNROOF, HEATED FRONT SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS WITH LEG EXTENSION, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CARPLAY, INTERIOR LIGHTING, KEYLESS GO, POWER TRUNK, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! ** 

>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ TOTALAUTOSALES 

*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** 
OUR NEW LOCATION: 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 

*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.** 

** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. ** 
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** 
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

2018 BMW 3 Series

126,683 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW 3 Series

330i | PREMIUM | PANO | LOADED

12970370

2018 BMW 3 Series

330i | PREMIUM | PANO | LOADED

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

437-494-3945

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
126,683KM
VIN WBA8D9G59JNU66962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 126,683 KM

Vehicle Description

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Total Auto Sales

437-494-3945

2018 BMW 3 Series