Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 BMW 3 Series

112,950 KM

Details Description Features

$39,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Epix

416-546-1797

Contact Seller
2018 BMW 3 Series

2018 BMW 3 Series

340i |M-SPORT|MANUAL|NAV |HUD |GREY ON RED

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW 3 Series

340i |M-SPORT|MANUAL|NAV |HUD |GREY ON RED

Location

Auto Epix

2760 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R4

416-546-1797

  1. 6817181
  2. 6817181
  3. 6817181
  4. 6817181
  5. 6817181
  6. 6817181
  7. 6817181
  8. 6817181
  9. 6817181
  10. 6817181
  11. 6817181
  12. 6817181
  13. 6817181
  14. 6817181
  15. 6817181
  16. 6817181
Contact Seller
Certified

$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

112,950KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6817181
  • Stock #: 5774
  • VIN: WBA8B7C50JA245774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 5774
  • Mileage 112,950 KM

Vehicle Description

 2018 BMW 340i xDrive Manual transmission  Grey Exterior on Red Interior  Loaded With A Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Sunroof, Heads up Display  AM/FM/CD, Bluetooth w/Audio, Heated Seats, Dual Climate Control, Sunroof, M-Sport Steering Wheel, M Aerodynamic, LED Headlights And Fog Lights, 19 M  Alloy Wheels  And More , if you looking for Beautiful 340 you are more than welcome to Auto Epix , our professional sales team is waiting to assist you . 


Financing and warranty available on all vehicles. All automobiles can easily be financed. Be it a Student; New Immigrants; Bad credit; Low score. Auto finance is - a no problem! Financing fee is applicable. Warranty; We offer an option for extended auto warranties as offered by top providers in business. These can easily be customized even as per your requirement. So a peace of mind is an easy route! OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!!Auto  Epix   Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, We Will Not Sell You A Car, We Will Help you To Find A Right Car For You And Family Members We are in a people business and treat everybody like family by providing Top Quality Certified Pre-owned Used Cars and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Car Fax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle All vehicle's can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $595, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL :416-546-1797  EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! There are no hidden fees and Auto Epix   will promise a hassle free purchase while providing a variety of financing and leasing options based on the applicants credit. To book a test drive and inquire about financing options and filling up a credit application please feel free to call us. Our advertised prices do not include HST / applicable government and licensing fees.  Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-7:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00 Sunday By appointment

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Premium Audio
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Epix

2013 Mercedes-Benz C...
 147,650 KM
$13,888 + tax & lic
2015 Audi SQ5 Techni...
 119,600 KM
$25,888 + tax & lic
2010 Mercedes-Benz M...
 192,400 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic

Email Auto Epix

Auto Epix

Auto Epix

2760 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R4

Call Dealer

416-546-XXXX

(click to show)

416-546-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory