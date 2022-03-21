$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW 320i
320i X-DRIVE M SPORT NAVI PKG LEATHER SUNROOF 89K
Location
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.
1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4
416-633-8188
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8952568
- Stock #: BBU70387
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,875 KM
Vehicle Description
1OWNER OFF LEASE, LEASED IN 2017 AND SERVICED IN 2019 AND 2020 IN BMW STORE. SEDAN. HEADS UP DISPLAY. SIDE AND REAR SUNSHADE. XENON LIGHTS. NAVIGATION AND SPORT PACKAGE. LED HEADLIGHTS. AWD. LEATHER INT. NAVIGATION. POWER SUNROOF. AUTOMATIC. A/C. BACK UP CAMERA. PARKING SENSORS. APPLE CARPLAY. HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM. WIRELESS CHARING WITH EXTENDED BLUETOOTH. CRUISE CONTROL. HEATED SEATS. 19 INCH M ALLOY WHEELS. KEYLESS ENTRY.
Vehicle Features
