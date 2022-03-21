Menu
2018 BMW 320i

99,875 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

2018 BMW 320i

2018 BMW 320i

320i X-DRIVE M SPORT NAVI PKG LEATHER SUNROOF 89K

2018 BMW 320i

320i X-DRIVE M SPORT NAVI PKG LEATHER SUNROOF 89K

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

99,875KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8952568
  Stock #: BBU70387

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 99,875 KM

Vehicle Description

1OWNER OFF LEASE, LEASED IN 2017 AND SERVICED IN 2019 AND 2020 IN BMW STORE........SEDAN............HEADS UP DISPLAY ..............SIDE AND REAR SUNSHADE......................XENON LIGHTS............NAVIGATION AND SPORT PACKAGE..............LED HEADLIGHTS...........AWD......LEATHER INT..............NAVIGATION.............POWER SUNROOF...............AUTOMATIC........A/C............BACK UP CAMERA...................PARKING SENSORS.................APPLE CARPLAY...................HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM...........WIRELESS CHARING WITH EXTENDED BLUETOOTH.............CRUISE CONTROL............HEATED SEATS.............19 INCH M ALLOY WHEELS...............KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE......**0 DOWN! No PAYMENT FOR 6 MONTHS AVAILABLE O.A.C**........100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED......FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT!!!!...............* WE FINANCE EVERYONE(CALL FOR DETAILS)* .....APPLY TODAY, DRIVE TODAY!.......FINANCING FROM 4.99% O.A.C. PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO........OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!........HEATED INDOOR SHOWROOM!!!.......OUR VEHICLES ARE IN SHOWROOM CONDITION...............WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR CUSTOMER SERVICE.......... FOR OUR FULL INVENTORY AND MORE PICTURES PLEASE VISIT US AT WWW.NEXCAR.CA.............WE COULD SHIP YOUR DREAM VEHICLE TO ANYWHERE IN CANADA FOR A VERY COMPETITIVE PRICE!!!! PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO....................Thank you for considering NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING INC..............**Accrued interest must be paid on 6 month payment deferral**...........................AT NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING INC. WE ARE SERVING OUR CLIENTS FROM: G.T.A, Toronto, Barrie, Oshawa, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Waterloo, London, Milton, Oakville, Milton, Newmarket, Aurora and Kitchener.....................VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED,CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $899 + TAX & LICENSING ARE EXTRA..............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................PURCHASE YOUR DREAM VEHICLE FROM ANYWHERE IN CANADA FROM THE COMFORT OF YOUR HOME ...............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................JUST FOLLOW THESE SIMPLE STEPS .............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................A- Chose your vehicle .............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................B- Message us at info@nexcar.ca or 416-633-8188 .............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................C- Apply for financing ( If you need ) ............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................D- Have your vehicle delivered to your home (SHIPPING COST MAY APPLY,ASK YOUR SALES REPRESENTATIVE

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Folding Rear Seat
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
Power Seats

