Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 BMW 330xi

80,211 KM

Details Description Features

$32,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,400

+ taxes & licensing

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

Contact Seller
2018 BMW 330xi

2018 BMW 330xi

330i X-DRIVE M SPORT NAVI PKG LEATHER SUNROOF 80K

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW 330xi

330i X-DRIVE M SPORT NAVI PKG LEATHER SUNROOF 80K

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

  1. 1669067331
  2. 1669067333
  3. 1669067333
  4. 1669067333
  5. 1669067333
  6. 1669067333
  7. 1669067333
  8. 1669067333
  9. 1669067333
  10. 1669067334
  11. 1669067333
  12. 1669067333
  13. 1669067333
  14. 1669067334
  15. 1669067334
  16. 1669067334
  17. 1669067334
  18. 1669067334
  19. 1669067334
  20. 1669067334
  21. 1669067367
  22. 1669067368
  23. 1669067368
  24. 1669067368
  25. 1669067368
  26. 1669067368
  27. 1669067368
  28. 1669067368
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$32,400

+ taxes & licensing

80,211KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9310780
  • Stock #: 7834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,211 KM

Vehicle Description

LEASED IN 2017 AND SERVICED IN 2019-2020 AND 2021 IN A BMW STROE..........SEDAN.........NAVIGATION AND M-SPORT PACKAGE..............LED HEADLIGHTS...........AWD......LEATHER INT..............NAVIGATION.............POWER SUNROOF...............AUTOMATIC........AC.......................BACK UP CAMERA...................PARKING SENSORS.................APPLE CARPLAY...................HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM............WIRELESS CHARGING WITH EXTENED BLUETOOTH................CRUISE CONTROL.......................HEATED SEATS.............19 INCH M ALLOY WHEELS...............KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE......
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------**0 DOWN! No PAYMENT FOR 6 MONTHS AVAILABLE O.A.C**................NO CREDIT..........NEW TO THE COUNTRY............BANKRUPTCY............COLLECTIONS.............CONSUMER PROPOSAL............YOU DONT NEED GOOD CREDIT TO FINANCE A VEHICLE.............BAD CREDIT IS USUALLY GOOD ENOUGH............GIVE OUR FINANCE AND CREDIT EXPERTS THE OPPORTUNITY TO GET YOU APPROVED AND START REBUILDING CREDIT AT A FAIR RATE.....................100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED..................FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT!!!!...............* WE FINANCE EVERYONE(CALL FOR DETAILS)*............APPLY TODAY, DRIVE TODAY!.............FINANCING FROM 4.99% O.A.C. PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO........
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!..............HEATED INDOOR SHOWROOM!!!.......OUR VEHICLES ARE IN SHOWROOM CONDITION..........................WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR CUSTOMER SERVICE.......... FOR OUR FULL INVENTORY AND MORE PICTURES PLEASE VISIT US AT WWW.NEXCAR.CA
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WE COULD SHIP YOUR DREAM VEHICLE TO ANYWHERE IN CANADA FOR A VERY COMPETITIVE PRICE!!!! PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO....................Thank you for considering NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING INC..............**Accrued interest must be paid on 6 month payment deferral**...........................AT NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING INC. WE ARE SERVING OUR CLIENTS FROM: G.T.A, Toronto, Barrie, Oshawa, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Waterloo, London, Milton, Oakville, Milton, Newmarket, Aurora and Kitchener.....................VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED, CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $799 + TAX & LICENSING ARE EXTRA
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PURCHASE YOUR DREAM VEHICLE FROM ANYWHERE IN CANADA FROM THE COMFORT OF YOUR HOME, JUST FOLLOW THESE SIMPLE STEPS: .............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................A- Chose your vehicle .............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................B- Message us at info@nexcar.ca or Call 416-633-8188 .............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................C- Apply for financing ( If you need ) ............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................D- Have your vehicle delivered to your home (SHIPPING COST MAY APPLY, ASK YOUR SALES REPRESENTATIVE)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

2018 BMW 330xi 330i ...
 80,211 KM
$32,400 + tax & lic
2018 BMW 328xi 328d ...
 78,707 KM
$33,990 + tax & lic
2017 BMW X3 xDrive28...
 119,522 KM
$27,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

Call Dealer

416-633-XXXX

(click to show)

416-633-8188

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory