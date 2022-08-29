2018 BMW 330xi

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$32,400 + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 2 1 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9310780

9310780 Stock #: 7834

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 80,211 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Folding Rear Seat GPS Navigation Anti-Theft System Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

