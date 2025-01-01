$32,999+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW 4 Series
440i xDrive
2018 BMW 4 Series
440i xDrive
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393
Certified
$32,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 79,000 KM
Vehicle Description
FINISHED IN SILVER ON BLACK, CONVERTIBLE, M SPORTS PACKAGE, HEATED SEATS, FACTORY NAVIGATION, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, STREAMING BLUETOOTH, HARMEN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, HARD TOP CONVERTIBLE. 20" POLISHED RIMS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, LOTS OF OPTIONS, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA, DEALER SERVICED, FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE IF REQUIRED
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Malibu Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Malibu Motors
Malibu Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-396-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
1-888-396-3393