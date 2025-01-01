Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINISHED IN SILVER ON BLACK, CONVERTIBLE, M SPORTS PACKAGE, HEATED SEATS, FACTORY NAVIGATION, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, STREAMING BLUETOOTH, HARMEN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, HARD TOP CONVERTIBLE. 20 POLISHED RIMS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, LOTS OF OPTIONS, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA,  DEALER SERVICED, FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE IF REQUIRED </p><p> </p>

2018 BMW 4 Series

79,000 KM

Details Description Features

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 BMW 4 Series

440i xDrive

Watch This Vehicle
12668676

2018 BMW 4 Series

440i xDrive

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

  1. 1750457622098
  2. 1750457622585
  3. 1750457623024
  4. 1750457623431
  5. 1750457623888
  6. 1750457624317
  7. 1750457624751
  8. 1750457625195
  9. 1750457625656
  10. 1750457626084
  11. 1750457626533
  12. 1750457626979
  13. 1750457627424
  14. 1750457627974
  15. 1750457628442
  16. 1750457628886
  17. 1750457629303
  18. 1750457629723
  19. 1750457630146
  20. 1750457630579
  21. 1750457631002
  22. 1750457631414
  23. 1750457631831
  24. 1750457632247
  25. 1750457632675
  26. 1750457633128
  27. 1750457633562
  28. 1750457634037
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBA4Z7C53JED48063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 79,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FINISHED IN SILVER ON BLACK, CONVERTIBLE, M SPORTS PACKAGE, HEATED SEATS, FACTORY NAVIGATION, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, STREAMING BLUETOOTH, HARMEN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, HARD TOP CONVERTIBLE. 20" POLISHED RIMS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, LOTS OF OPTIONS, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA,  DEALER SERVICED, FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE IF REQUIRED 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Convertible Hardtop
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Malibu Motors

Used 2022 Volkswagen Atlas SEL Highline for sale in North York, ON
2022 Volkswagen Atlas SEL Highline 76,538 KM $38,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HST for sale in North York, ON
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HST 21,991 KM $49,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Land Rover Defender First Edition for sale in North York, ON
2020 Land Rover Defender First Edition 62,293 KM $64,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Malibu Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-888-396-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-396-3393

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2018 BMW 4 Series