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** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! ** <br/> ** NO ACCIDENTS, LOCAL ONTARIO, CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! ** <br/> ** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC ** <br/> <br/> <br/> ===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM! <br/> ===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON! <br/> <br/> <br/> ** GORGEOUS BLUE EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH //M SPORT PKG! HEAD UP DISPLAY, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEEERING WHEEL, NECK WARMER, CONVERTIBLE HARDTOP, LEG EXTENSION FOR FRONT PASSENGERS, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, BLUETOOTH, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! ** <br/> <br/> <br/> >>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ <br/> TOTALAUTOSALES <br/> <br/> <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (437) 494-3945 *** <br/> OUR NEW LOCATION: <br/> 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> *** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $995. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.** <br/> <br/> <br/> ** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. ** <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (437) 494-3945 *** <br/> TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> ** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. ** <br/>

2018 BMW 4 Series

136,489 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2018 BMW 4 Series

430i //M PKG | CONVERTIBLE | HARMAN KARDON

Watch This Vehicle
14282735

2018 BMW 4 Series

430i //M PKG | CONVERTIBLE | HARMAN KARDON

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

437-494-3945

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Contact Seller

$CALL

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Used
136,489KM
VIN WBA4Z3C56JEC56342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 136,489 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** NO ACCIDENTS, LOCAL ONTARIO, CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **


===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


** GORGEOUS BLUE EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH //M SPORT PKG! HEAD UP DISPLAY, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEEERING WHEEL, NECK WARMER, CONVERTIBLE HARDTOP, LEG EXTENSION FOR FRONT PASSENGERS, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, BLUETOOTH, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **


>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE CALL (437) 494-3945 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $995. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (437) 494-3945 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2018 BMW 4 Series