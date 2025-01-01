2018 BMW 5 Series

Menu
Account
Sign In
** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! ** <br/> ** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC ** <br/> ** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! ** <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> ===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM! <br/> ===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON! <br/> <br/> <br/> **GORGEOUS BLUE EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM WHITE LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH HARMAN KARDON AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS, VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, MASSAGE SEATS, HEAD UP DISPLAY, NAVIGATION, 360 CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS WITH LEG EXTENSION, BLUETOOTH, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, AUTOMATIC MIRROR FOLDING, AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, REAR SUNSHADE, REAR PASSENGER SIDE WINDOW SHADES, KEYLESS GO, POWER TRUNK, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! ** <br/> <br/> <br/> >>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ <br/> TOTALAUTOSALES <br/> <br/> <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> OUR NEW LOCATION: <br/> 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> *** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.** <br/> <br/> <br/> ** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. ** <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> ** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. ** <br/>

2018 BMW 5 Series

137,709 KM

Details Description

$34,985

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 BMW 5 Series

M550i | HARMAN KARDON | FULLY LOADED

Watch This Vehicle
12608266

2018 BMW 5 Series

M550i | HARMAN KARDON | FULLY LOADED

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-938-6825

  1. 12608266
  2. 12608266
  3. 12608266
  4. 12608266
  5. 12608266
  6. 12608266
  7. 12608266
  8. 12608266
  9. 12608266
  10. 12608266
  11. 12608266
  12. 12608266
  13. 12608266
  14. 12608266
  15. 12608266
  16. 12608266
  17. 12608266
  18. 12608266
  19. 12608266
  20. 12608266
  21. 12608266
  22. 12608266
  23. 12608266
  24. 12608266
  25. 12608266
  26. 12608266
  27. 12608266
  28. 12608266
  29. 12608266
  30. 12608266
  31. 12608266
  32. 12608266
  33. 12608266
  34. 12608266
  35. 12608266
  36. 12608266
  37. 12608266
  38. 12608266
  39. 12608266
  40. 12608266
  41. 12608266
Contact Seller

$34,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
137,709KM
VIN WBAJB9C54JB035332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 137,709 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **
** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **




===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


**GORGEOUS BLUE EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM WHITE LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH HARMAN KARDON AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS, VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, MASSAGE SEATS, HEAD UP DISPLAY, NAVIGATION, 360 CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS WITH LEG EXTENSION, BLUETOOTH, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, AUTOMATIC MIRROR FOLDING, AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, REAR SUNSHADE, REAR PASSENGER SIDE WINDOW SHADES, KEYLESS GO, POWER TRUNK, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **


>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

Used 2017 RAM 1500 SLT | 5.7 V8 | NAVI | LOADED for sale in North York, ON
2017 RAM 1500 SLT | 5.7 V8 | NAVI | LOADED 186,283 KM $19,895 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 450 //AMG | ALCANTARA LEATHER | PANO | for sale in North York, ON
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 450 //AMG | ALCANTARA LEATHER | PANO | 95,713 KM $26,985 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class //AMG 300 WAGON | RED LEATHER | LOADED for sale in North York, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class //AMG 300 WAGON | RED LEATHER | LOADED 142,910 KM $23,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Total Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

Call Dealer

647-938-XXXX

(click to show)

647-938-6825

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,985

+ taxes & licensing>

Total Auto Sales

647-938-6825

2018 BMW 5 Series