2018 BMW 7 Series

140,266 KM

Details Description

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2018 BMW 7 Series

2018 BMW 7 Series

750Li xDrive|NAV|MASSAGE|3DCAM|BWDIAMONDSURROUND|+

2018 BMW 7 Series

750Li xDrive|NAV|MASSAGE|3DCAM|BWDIAMONDSURROUND|+

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

140,266KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10346712
  Stock #: K5055A
  VIN: WBA7F2C59JG423522

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Tan
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # K5055A
  Mileage 140,266 KM

Vehicle Description

**FORMER FLEET VEHICLE** **SUMMER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : LONG WHEEL BASE, MULTI MASSAGE SEATS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, AIR IONIZATION WITH FRAGRANCES, HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE AIR SUSPENSION, PARKING ASSISTANT, TWINPOWER TURBO POWERED, XDRIVE AWD, BMW ADAPTIVE LED HEADLIGHTS, CARBON CORE CONSTRUCTION, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, FULLY LOADED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING TAN INTERIOR, CROSS STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD TRIMS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, HIGH TECH 3D BACKUP CAMERA, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, PEDESTRIAN WARNING, FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING WITH STEERING INTERVENTION, BLIND SPOT DETECTION WITH STEERING INTERVENTION, SIDE COLLISION WARNING, STEERING WHEEL VIBRATION, DRIVE ATTENTION CONTROL, CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, AM, FM, SATELLITE, CD, USB, SCREEN MIRRORING, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BOWERS & WILKINS DIAMOND SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, DUAL SUNROOF, WINDOW SHADES, SOFT CLOSE DOORS, LED LIGHT CARPET, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, SPORT MODE, ECO PRO MODE, AND MUCH MORE!!!



WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


*Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

