2018 BMW 7 Series

Special Finance Price: $34,999 | Cash Price: $36,499

2018 BMW 750i xDrive - No Accidents, Clean CarFax - Frozen Black Exterior, M Package, Carbon Core, Executive Package, Massage Seats, Collision Warning, Pedestrian Warning, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Heads Up Display, Leather, Keyless, Push Start, 360 View Camera, Navigation, Sunroof, Front Heated & Ventilated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Alloy Wheels, Power Trunk, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, And Much More.

Odometer: 85,000 KM.

Call Us: (416) 766-6226

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Business Hours:

Monday - Friday: 9am - 7pm

Saturday: 10am - 5pm

Sunday : Closed

www.monacomotorcars.com

Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/

All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you dont have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.

FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 financing fee applies.

We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.

2018 BMW 7 Series

85,000 KM

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW 7 Series

750i xDrive - FROZEN BLACK|M-PACKAGE|BOWERS&WILKINS|HEADSUP

12667992

2018 BMW 7 Series

750i xDrive - FROZEN BLACK|M-PACKAGE|BOWERS&WILKINS|HEADSUP

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,000KM
VIN WBA7B0C57JG527166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Finance Price: $34,999 | Cash Price: $36,499

2018 BMW 750i xDrive - No Accidents, Clean CarFax - Frozen Black Exterior, M Package, Carbon Core, Executive Package, Massage Seats, Collision Warning, Pedestrian Warning, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Heads Up Display, Leather, Keyless, Push Start, 360 View Camera, Navigation, Sunroof, Front Heated & Ventilated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Alloy Wheels, Power Trunk, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, And Much More.

Odometer: 85,000 KM.

Call Us: (416) 766-6226

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Business Hours:

Monday - Friday: 9am - 7pm

Saturday: 10am - 5pm

Sunday : Closed

www.monacomotorcars.com

Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/

All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you dont have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.

FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 financing fee applies.

We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
Lumbar Support
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Front Comfort Seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Leather Door Trim Insert
Smart Device Integration
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Power Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Mini Overhead Console and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
BMW Online Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance

Safety

First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Collision Warning-Front

Convenience

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Voice Activation
graphic equalizer
aux audio input jack
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
In Dash CD Player
16 Speakers

Exterior

Chrome Door Handles
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster and Power Blind
Black Side Windows Trim
Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Black Bodyside Insert
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
Cell Phone Pre-Wiring
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
78 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
105-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
2.81 Axle Ratio
Transmission: Sport Automatic w/Paddles
Engine: 4.4L Twinscroll Turbo V8
Regenerative 250 Amp Alternator
Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Residual heat recirculation
Auxiliary rear heater
Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Compatible Remote CD
Weatherband
External Memory Control and 20 Gb Internal Memory

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-766-6226

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2018 BMW 7 Series