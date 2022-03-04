Menu
2018 BMW M2

64,300 KM

Details Description Features

$61,998

+ tax & licensing
$61,998

+ taxes & licensing

AAA Auto Group

647-633-3299

2018 BMW M2

2018 BMW M2

Coupe

2018 BMW M2

Coupe

Location

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

647-633-3299

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$61,998

+ taxes & licensing

64,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8586998
  VIN: wbs1j5c54j7b70162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 64,300 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 BMW M2 | Coupe | No Accident | One Owner | 365HP | Navigation | Back-Up Camera | Carbon Fiber Side Mirror Cover | Upgrade Wheel | Keyless Entry | Push Botton Start | Leather Seat | M-Power Steering Wheel | M-Power Gear | Lane Keep Assist | Sport Mode | Harman/Kardon Sounds System | &&& More

TRADE-IN VERY WELCOME, ANY YEAR AND ANY CAR!!!

WINTER IS COMING!
ASK ABOUT OUR WINTER TIRE PACKAGES!

AND APPLY FOR FINANCING

CERTIFICATION AND LICENSING COST IS NOT INCLUDED.

$695 FOR CERTIFICATION AND YOU ALSO CAN GET 36 DAYS OR 1500KM WARRANTY ABOUT SAFETY ITEMS.







AAA Auto Group has a history of more than 20 years. we are honored to serve Whitby, Oshawa, Ajax, Pickering,

Scarborough, North York, Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Coburg, Peterborough, etc..

we do not have any hidden fees, All the cars can do safety and certification. we fully disclose the vehicles through

the CarFax reprot and any certification car has 36 days or 1500KM warrenty for safety items.



Here at AAA AUTO GROUP, we are committed to helping you select the right vehicle at the right price! You can get a approval with

one of our more than 10 partnered financial institutions with any type of Credit from the best to the most difficult and anywhere

between! Come in now and see one of our professional Sales Consultants to help you get into your vehicle with the right terms,

conditions and the lowest payment available!!!



Warranty:
Warranty available

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

AAA Auto Group

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

647-633-3299

