2018 BMW M4

ULTIMATE PKG|AERO KIT|TITANIUM CARBON EXHAUST|CARBON MIRRORS|CARBON REAR DIFFUSER|NAVI|HK SOUND

2018 BMW M4

Location

Faraz Auto Sales

150 Deerhide Crescent, North York, ON M9M 2Y6

416-638-8132

$74,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 6,900KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4892616
  • Stock #: D22137
  • VIN: WBS4Z9C59JED22137
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Red
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4
*** ONE OWNER DIRECTYL FROM BMW FINANCIAL CANADA, ULTIMATE PACKAGE ***  Black Metallic on Full Red Merino Leather Interior, 3.0L, 6CYL Twin-Turbo, M Dual-Clutch Transmission with Paddle Shifters, Carbon Fiber Package, FULLY LOADED with Heads-Up Display, Navigation, 360 Degree Camera Package, Driver's Assistance Package with Active Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Frontal Collision Warning & Pedestrain Warning, M Performance Exhaust, Carbon Fiber Roof, Exhaust Tips, Side Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Front Lip & Rear Difuser, Front & Rear Parking Distance Sensors, Carbon Fiber Interior Trim, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Heated Memory Performance Seats, Harman Kardon Premium Sound System, Adjustable Comfort, Sport & Sport Plus Steering, Suspension & Drive Modes, Adaptive LED Headlights, 20inch Competition Alloy Wheels with M Blue Brake Calipers, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Control, ECO Stop/Start Mode, Power Rear Privacy Shade, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connection, Satellite Radio, CD/DVD Player, USB Inputs, Comfort Access with Keyless Push Button Start, Homelink Garage Door Opener, Keyless Entry. All vehicle's can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $599, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified. Cost of Borrowing Example: For every $1,000 financed at 4.99% over a 60 month term cost of borrowing would be $131 total over 60 months. If qualify for 3 months no payments, payments are deferred and added to the end of the loan.
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive

