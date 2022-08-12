Menu
2018 BMW X2

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

xDrive28i

xDrive28i

Location

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8978530
  VIN: WBXYJ5C37JEF77878

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Immobilizer
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Front sport bucket seats
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat and Door Mirrors
Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Runflat Tires
Cornering Lights
Front fog lamps
Body-colored door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
All-season tires
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Colored Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Colored Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Regenerative 210 Amp Alternator
899# Maximum Payload
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 2.0L TwinPower Turbo 4-Cylinder 16V DOHC
3.20 Axle Ratio
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Full-Time All-Wheel
16.1 Gal. Fuel Tank
Hi-Fi Sound System
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
In-Dash CD Player
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
DVD Area Coding (North America)
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Black Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
GVWR: 4 729 lbs
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

