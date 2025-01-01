Menu
2018 BMW X3
NO ACCIDENTS, LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE, CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED!
GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER! COMES LOADED WITH //M SPORT PACKAGE! PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED FRONT SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS, BLUETOOTH, FRONT POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS WITH LEG EXTENSION, AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, APPLE CARPLAY, PEDESTRIAN WARNING, FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, POWER TAILGATE & MUCH MUCH MORE!!

2018 BMW X3

160,508 KM

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW X3

//M SPORT | PANO | NAVI | LOADED

12652395

2018 BMW X3

//M SPORT | PANO | NAVI | LOADED

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-938-6825

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
160,508KM
VIN 5UXTR9C55JLC80191

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 160,508 KM

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** NO ACCIDENTS, LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE, CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **


===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


** GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER! COMES LOADED WITH //M SPORT PACKAGE! PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED FRONT SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS, BLUETOOTH, FRONT POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS WITH LEG EXTENSION, AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, APPLE CARPLAY, PEDESTRIAN WARNING, FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, POWER TAILGATE & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **


>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Total Auto Sales

647-938-6825

2018 BMW X3