2018 BMW X3

109,102 KM

Details Description Features

$30,985

+ tax & licensing
$30,985

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

2018 BMW X3

2018 BMW X3

REAR CAM | BROWN LTHR |

2018 BMW X3

REAR CAM | BROWN LTHR |

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$30,985

+ taxes & licensing

109,102KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7352069
  Stock #: 5735
  VIN: 5UXTR9C55JLC75735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,102 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS THIS ONE! BEST DEAL IN CANADA!! **

** LOCAL ONE OWNER VEHICLE! CLEAN TITLE! CARFAX VERIFIED! **

 

===>> FINANCING AVAILABLE! APPLY ONLINE WWW.TOTALAUTOSALE.COM

ALL CREDIT WELCOME!!

 

** GORGEOUS ALPINE WHITE OVER PREMIUM BROWN LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH SPORT PACKAGE, //M SPORT SEATS, HEATED SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, REAR VIEW CAMERA, LED LIGHTS, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM HIFI SOUND SYSTEM, INTELLIGENT EMEGENCY CALL, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, ACTIVE PROTECTION, DRIVING ASSISTANT, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 19 IN RIMS, SPORT STEERING WHEEL, TRAILER COUPLING AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **

 

 

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

 

OUR NEW LOCATION:

 

2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

 

*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

 

 

 

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL AUTO SALES

 

2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

