2018 BMW X4
xDrive28i Sports Activity Coupe
Location
AAA Auto Group
3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6
647-633-3299
$24,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10621506
- Stock #: T81460
- VIN: 5UXXW3C5XJ0T81460
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,000 KM
Vehicle Description
$24998 is Finance Price. CASH Price is $26998
2018 BMW X4 | AWD | HUD | Navigation | Sunroof | 360 Camera | Blind Spot Assist | Parking Distance Sensor | M Package | Heated Seat | HK Sounds System | &&& More
TRADE-IN VERY WELCOME, ANY YEAR AND ANY CAR!!!
WINTER IS COMING!
ASK ABOUT OUR WINTER TIRE PACKAGES!
AND APPLY FOR FINANCING
CERTIFICATION AND LICENSING COST IS NOT INCLUDED.
$695 FOR CERTIFICATION AND YOU ALSO CAN GET 36 DAYS OR 1500KM WARRANTY ABOUT SAFETY ITEMS.
Vehicle Features
