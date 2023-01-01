$24,998+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW X4
xDrive28i Sports Activity Coupe
2018 BMW X4
xDrive28i Sports Activity Coupe
Location
AAA Auto Group
3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6
647-633-3299
$24,998
+ taxes & licensing
78,000KM
Used
VIN 5UXXW3C5XJ0T81460
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Cash price 27998
M-package , Nav , Top view camera , HUD | Blind Spot | AWD | HK Sounds System |
Safety done. Extra Charge $695
Vehicle Features
Safety
Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Brushed aluminum trim
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leatherette Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Black Bodyside Mouldings and Black Wheel Well Trim
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
67 L Fuel Tank
Regenerative 210 Amp Alternator
GVWR: TBA
Axle Ratio: TBA
105-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Auto w/Shift Paddles
Engine: 2.0L TwinPower Turbo 4-Cylinder
Full-Time All-Wheel
413.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Media / Nav / Comm
Hi-Fi Sound System
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Additional Features
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email AAA Auto Group
AAA Auto Group
3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6
647-633-XXXX(click to show)
$24,998
+ taxes & licensing
AAA Auto Group
647-633-3299
2018 BMW X4