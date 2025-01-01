Menu
GORGEOUS WHITE EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER! COMES LOADED WITH //M SPORT PACKAGE! HEAD UP DISPLAY, HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS, NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, INTERNET HOTSPOT, SCREEN MIRRORING, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS, REAR PASSENGER WINDOW SHADES, BLUETOOTH, FRONT POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS WITH LEG EXTENSION, AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING, PEDESTRIAN WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT, POWER TAILGATE & MUCH MUCH MORE!!

CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.

WARRANTY: We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms.

TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
(647) 938-6825

2018 BMW X5

135,098 KM

Details Description

$27,495

+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW X5

//M SPORT | PANO | HARMAN KARDON | LOADED

12764387

2018 BMW X5

//M SPORT | PANO | HARMAN KARDON | LOADED

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-938-6825

$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
135,098KM
VIN 5UXKR0C51JL073141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 135,098 KM

Vehicle Description

** GORGEOUS WHITE EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER! COMES LOADED WITH //M SPORT PACKAGE! HEAD UP DISPLAY, HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS, NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, INTERNET HOTSPOT, SCREEN MIRRORING, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS, REAR PASSENGER WINDOW SHADES, BLUETOOTH, FRONT POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS WITH LEG EXTENSION, AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING, PEDESTRIAN WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT, POWER TAILGATE & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **


*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
