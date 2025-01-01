Menu
**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AWD, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEADS UP DISPLAY, AMBIENT LIGHTING, HIGHLY EQUIPPED! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD TRIMS, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, AM, FM, SATELLITE, AUX, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, DUAL DOOR TRUNK, WINDOW SHADES, AND MUCH MORE!!! **As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

2018 BMW X5

135,520 KM

Details Description

$27,987

+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW X5

xDrive35i|AWD|NAV|PANOROOF|LEATHER|HEADSUP|+++

12815602

2018 BMW X5

xDrive35i|AWD|NAV|PANOROOF|LEATHER|HEADSUP|+++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$27,987

+ taxes & licensing

Used
135,520KM
VIN 5UXKR0C54J0X98945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # O6597
  • Mileage 135,520 KM

Vehicle Description

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AWD, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEADS UP DISPLAY, AMBIENT LIGHTING, HIGHLY EQUIPPED! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD TRIMS, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, AM, FM, SATELLITE, AUX, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, DUAL DOOR TRUNK, WINDOW SHADES, AND MUCH MORE!!!


**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$27,987

+ taxes & licensing>

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2018 BMW X5