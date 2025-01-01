$25,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW X5
xDrive35i|AWD|MPACKAGE|NAV|HARMANKARDON|LEATHER|++
2018 BMW X5
xDrive35i|AWD|MPACKAGE|NAV|HARMANKARDON|LEATHER|++
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # O6519A
- Mileage 131,181 KM
Vehicle Description
**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : M PACKAGE, HEADS UP DISPLAY, TWINPOWER TURBO, XDRIVE AWD, PANORAMIC ROOF, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, WEATHERTECH FLOORMATS, SPORT MODE, ECO PRO MODE, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BROWN INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD TRIMS, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING, PEDESTRIAN WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION, AM, FM, SATELLITE, AUX, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM M ALLOYS, M BRAKES, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER DUAL DOOR TRUNK, WINDOW SHADES, AND MUCH MORE!!!
**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Favorit Motors
Email Favorit Motors
Favorit Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-877-464-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
1-877-464-0622