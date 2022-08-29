2018 BMW X5

$45,995 + taxes & licensing 6 8 , 0 0 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9043645

9043645 Stock #: K4957

K4957 VIN: 5UXKR0C57J0Y06634

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # K4957

Mileage 68,008 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.