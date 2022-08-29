Menu
2018 BMW X5

68,008 KM

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2018 BMW X5

2018 BMW X5

xDrive35i|NAV|HUD|BROWNLEATHER|HARMANKARDON|WOOD|+

2018 BMW X5

xDrive35i|NAV|HUD|BROWNLEATHER|HARMANKARDON|WOOD|+

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

68,008KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9043645
  Stock #: K4957
  VIN: 5UXKR0C57J0Y06634

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Brown
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # K4957
  Mileage 68,008 KM

Vehicle Description

**SUMMER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : XDRIVE AWD, HEADS UP DISPLAY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN GRAY ON MATCHING CARAMEL BROWN INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD GRAIN INTERIOR TRIMS, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, MULTICOLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, PARKING ASSISTANT, OBSTACLE MARKING, AM, FM, SATELLITE, AUX, CD, USB, PREMIUM ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, ALL POWER OPTIONS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, DUAL DOOR TRUNK, SPORT MODE, ECO PRO MODE, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

