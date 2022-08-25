Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Buick Enclave

125,349 KM

Details Description Features

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

416-840-3292

Contact Seller
2018 Buick Enclave

2018 Buick Enclave

Essence - AWD - 7 Passenger - Power Roof - Navigation - Leather - No Accidents - One Owner

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Buick Enclave

Essence - AWD - 7 Passenger - Power Roof - Navigation - Leather - No Accidents - One Owner

Location

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

2401 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6E 3S7

416-840-3292

  1. 8997154
  2. 8997154
  3. 8997154
  4. 8997154
  5. 8997154
  6. 8997154
  7. 8997154
  8. 8997154
  9. 8997154
  10. 8997154
  11. 8997154
  12. 8997154
  13. 8997154
  14. 8997154
  15. 8997154
  16. 8997154
  17. 8997154
Contact Seller

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

125,349KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8997154
  • Stock #: UMT1489
  • VIN: 5GAEVAKW3JJ193031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 125,349 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD - 7 Passenger - Power Roof - Navigation - Leather - Dual Zone Climate Controls - Dual Power Seats - Heated Seats - Alloy Wheels - Paddle Shifters - Rear Camera and Sensors - Good Service History - No Accidents - One Owner - Ontario Vehicle - (new photos next week - Just Arrived) -  Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, GVC, and CarFax. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month or 9,000 km Powertrain GVC Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included !!

AMAZING Google Reviews!! Click here for our reviews!

We have over 20 Financial Institutions for the lowest rates for every credit situation.  

Our Vehicles look so Great we Very Frequently get comments that they look like NEW. We really take Great care on making sure you get a Great vehicle from us. 

Our Fair Prices take the stress out of your purchase; so you can focus on your transportation needs. We use industry software and market data to compare a vehicles condition to similar vehicles for sale in the market area, this gives you Great Value Pricing. 

Pricing is updated regularly as market conditions change to save you time and virtually eliminate negotiation. 

Our vehicles are Priced to Sell. Compare us to others and find out for yourself. 

Onsite Credit Specialist for quick APPROVALS with Good, Bad or No Credit including Consumer Proposals and Bankruptcy as we Finance and Lease from long list of Lenders. 

Massive indoor showroom with 30 vehicles plus a huge outside inventory of 30 plus vehicles.  

No need to shop around and waste time going from dealer to dealer - we have it all! Officially a proud member of IAG - International Auto Group with dealerships known to Toronto car buyers: Yorkdale Ford, Formula Ford, Weston Ford, Pickering Chrysler, Scarborough Mitsubishi, and Conventry North Jaguar Land Rover. Buy from a franchised group with expertise. 

Located on Dufferin Street, minutes from Yorkdale Mall Shopping Centre, we are central to car buyers all across the GTA. 

Vehicles are Detailed in and out when you get one from us.  

we speak your language - Portuguese - Spanish - Italian - Hindi - Farsi - Tagalog - Gujrati. 

While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Mid Toronto Auto Sales.

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mid Toronto Auto Sales

2018 Buick Enclave E...
 125,349 KM
$33,990 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Malib...
 145,272 KM
$19,990 + tax & lic
2019 Land Rover Evoq...
 62,633 KM
$42,990 + tax & lic

Email Mid Toronto Auto Sales

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

2401 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6E 3S7

Call Dealer

416-840-XXXX

(click to show)

416-840-3292

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory