Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Navigation*Sunroof *Alloy Rims *Back-Up Camera. This is a Financing price: $16880, the vehicle pricing will increase by $1200 with any other form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms. We approve all credit Use the application form below for financing: https://zfrmz.com/kBR7cydD2Q6LOmyxkuzq Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. The financing fee is extra. All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional ($999) if not Certified and E-tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not driveable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra. .All Credit is APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit ***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***. AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer service from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price than the competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car. Serving clients throughout Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora, and Niagara Falls. Address: 3905 Keele St #4 Toronto ON M3J1N6 AUTO PLUTO</div>

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

84,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

Sedan LT (Automatic)

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

Sedan LT (Automatic)

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

  1. 10710683
  2. 10710683
  3. 10710683
  4. 10710683
  5. 10710683
  6. 10710683
  7. 10710683
  8. 10710683
  9. 10710683
  10. 10710683
  11. 10710683
  12. 10710683
  13. 10710683
  14. 10710683
  15. 10710683
  16. 10710683
  17. 10710683
  18. 10710683
  19. 10710683
  20. 10710683
  21. 10710683
  22. 10710683
  23. 10710683
  24. 10710683
  25. 10710683
  26. 10710683
  27. 10710683
  28. 10710683
  29. 10710683
  30. 10710683
  31. 10710683
Contact Seller

$16,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
84,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1BE5SM4J7204048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 154232
  • Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation*Sunroof *Alloy Rims *Back-Up Camera. This is a Financing price: $16880, the vehicle pricing will increase by $1200 with any other form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms. We approve all credit Use the application form below for financing: https://zfrmz.com/kBR7cydD2Q6LOmyxkuzq Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. The financing fee is extra. All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional ($999) if not Certified and E-tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not driveable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra. .All Credit is APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit ***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***. AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer service from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price than the competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car. Serving clients throughout Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora, and Niagara Falls. Address: 3905 Keele St #4 Toronto ON M3J1N6 AUTO PLUTO

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoPluto

Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 AWD 4dr Auto GT for sale in North York, ON
2016 Mazda CX-5 AWD 4dr Auto GT 170,000 KM $17,880 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Escape 4WD 4DR SEL for sale in North York, ON
2013 Ford Escape 4WD 4DR SEL 149,000 KM $11,880 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Toyota Corolla 4DR SDN AUTO CE for sale in North York, ON
2009 Toyota Corolla 4DR SDN AUTO CE 87,000 KM $12,880 + tax & lic

Email AutoPluto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

Call Dealer

888-507-XXXX

(click to show)

888-507-5798

Alternate Numbers
647-518-4130
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,880

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Cruze