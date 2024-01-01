$15,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
LT AUTO
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
LT AUTO
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-743-1010
$15,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
85,960KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1BE5SM0J7197082
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1166
- Mileage 85,960 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED 2018 Chevy Cruz LT >>>> Comes equipped with FACTORY POWER SUNROOF >>> Finished in white with gray interior. Factory options also include.>>> FULL POWER GROUP >>> LOCKS >>> WINDOWS >> KEYLESS ENTRY >>> CLIMATE CONTROL>> TOUCH SCREEN >>> STEERING CONTROLS>> and so much more. .
*** ONLY 85,000 KILOMETERS *****
Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Avenue West to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
*** ONLY 85,000 KILOMETERS *****
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front stabilizer bar
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child-proof Locks
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Air Bags
Child-Safety Locks
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Dual front knee airbags
Emergency interior trunk release
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Sun Roof
Interior
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Rearview Camera
Carpeting
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
On Star
Bluetooth
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Remote Fuel Door
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome window trim
Variable intermittent front wipers
Convenience
Clock
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Security
Anti-Theft
Comfort
Climate Control
Air Condition
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
All equiped
Cloth Interior
4-Wheel ABS
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
digital odometer
Analog Gauges
Rearview Camera System
Oil Pressure Gauge
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Heated Side Mirrors
Dual Remote Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
Solar-tinted glass
Fold Down Rear Seat
3-point front seatbelts
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Programmable safety key
STABBILITY CONTROL
AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL
Check rear seat reminder
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
CC CRUISE CONTROL
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
130 AMPS ALTERNATOR
3.14 AXLE RATIO
GRACENOTE INTERNET RADIO APP
HORN/LIGHT OPERATION SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
ONSTAR SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
MYLINK INFOTAINMENT
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
DRIVING PERFORMANCE CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
EXT HEATED MIRRORS
ALUMINIUM ALLOY WEELS
ANDROID AUTO SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
HOTSPOT WI-FI
INTERVAL VIPERS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2018 Chevrolet Cruze