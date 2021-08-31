2018 Chevrolet Cruze...

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

Listing ID: 7925514

7925514 VIN: 1G1BE5SM2J7127390

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 57,041 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

