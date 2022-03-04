$18,495+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
LT AUTO
Location
Golden Mile Chrysler
1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8
416-759-4137
102,537KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8541767
- Stock #: p5740a
- VIN: 1G1BE5SM7J7204044
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Green
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # p5740a
- Mileage 102,537 KM
Vehicle Description
Shop Online & We Will Deliver Your Vehicle To You!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic
Golden Mile Chrysler
1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8