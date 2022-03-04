Menu
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

102,537 KM

Details

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Golden Mile Chrysler

416-759-4137

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

Location

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

416-759-4137

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

102,537KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8541767
  • Stock #: p5740a
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM7J7204044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Green
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # p5740a
  • Mileage 102,537 KM

Vehicle Description

Shop Online & We Will Deliver Your Vehicle To You!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Golden Mile Chrysler

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

