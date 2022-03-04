2018 Chevrolet Cruze

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8645114

8645114 Stock #: L1828

L1828 VIN: 1G1BE5SM7J7113517

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 87,919 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rearview Camera Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Temporary spare tire Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Proximity Key Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

