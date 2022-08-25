Menu
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

77,493 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Golden Mile Chrysler

416-759-4137

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo

Location

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

416-759-4137

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

77,493KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9006982
  • Stock #: P5920
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM4J7169964

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P5920
  • Mileage 77,493 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Front beverage holders
Oil life monitoring system
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio
Teen Driver mode
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
16" aluminum wheels
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
USB charging port
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
USB port
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
6-Speaker Audio System Feature
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Radio: AM/FM Chevrolet MyLink w/7" Touch-Screen
Driver 6-Way Manual Seat Adjuster
Front Passenger 2-Way Manual Seat Adjuster
Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seat
Primary Foldable Key Delete
Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
SENSOR CABIN HUMIDITY
Windshield solar absorbing
Map pocket front passenger seatback
StabiliTrak stability control system
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Suspension front MacPherson strut
Brake lining high-performance noise and dust performance
Wheel spare 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Engine control stop-start system
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding
Steering wheel 3-spoke deluxe
Speedometer km/miles km odometer
Wipers front intermittent variable
Glass solar absorbing
Suspension rear compound crank
Steering column manual tilt and telescopic
Alternator 130 amps
Seat adjuster front passenger 2-way manual
Lighting interior roof rear courtesy
Console floor with armrest
Seat adjuster driver 6-way manual
Antenna integral rear window
Lighting interior overhead courtesy lamp and dual reading lamps
Steering wheel controls mounted audio and phone interface controls
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as Vehicle Diagnostics Dealer Maintenance Notification Chevrolet Smart Driver Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations a...
Air bags 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Air conditioning single-zone electronic includes air filter
Armrest rear centre fold-down with 2 cupholders
Axle 3.14 ratio
Battery 80AH
Brake parking manual foot apply
Coolant protection engine
Driver Information Centre monochromatic display
Engine 1.4L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
Head restraints 2-way adjustable front
Headlamps halogen dual projector with LED signature lighting with automatic on/off and delay
Key primary foldable additional foldable (Deleted when (6K5) LT Convenience Package is ordered.)
Lighting interior trunk/cargo area
Mouldings bright beltline (Not included when ordering (WBL) Redline Edition.)
Rear air ducts floor mounted
Restraint provisions latch
Safety belts 3-point rear centre position
Safety belts front pretensioner
Seat rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders
Steering power electric rack-mounted reduced travel
Tire T115/70R16 blackwall compact spare
Warning tones driver and front passenger safety belts
Windows power with driver and front passenger Express-Down
Trunk release power remote
Brakes 4-wheel disc 4-wheel antilock Duralife power
OnStar 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar ser...

