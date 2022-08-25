2018 Chevrolet Cruze...

Panic Alarm

voltmeter

USB port

Heated Door Mirrors

Driver Door Bin

Passenger door bin

Radio data system

Bumpers: body-colour

Front wheel independent suspension

AM/FM radio: SiriusXM

Exterior parking camera rear

6-Speaker Audio System Feature

Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

Radio: AM/FM Chevrolet MyLink w/7" Touch-Screen

Driver 6-Way Manual Seat Adjuster

Front Passenger 2-Way Manual Seat Adjuster

Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seat

Primary Foldable Key Delete

Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections

DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR

SENSOR CABIN HUMIDITY

Windshield solar absorbing

Map pocket front passenger seatback

StabiliTrak stability control system

Mirror inside rearview manual day/night

Audio system feature 6-speaker system

Suspension front MacPherson strut

Brake lining high-performance noise and dust performance

Wheel spare 16" (40.6 cm) steel

Engine control stop-start system

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding

Steering wheel 3-spoke deluxe

Speedometer km/miles km odometer

Wipers front intermittent variable

Glass solar absorbing

Suspension rear compound crank

Steering column manual tilt and telescopic

Alternator 130 amps

Seat adjuster front passenger 2-way manual

Lighting interior roof rear courtesy

Console floor with armrest

Seat adjuster driver 6-way manual

Antenna integral rear window

Lighting interior overhead courtesy lamp and dual reading lamps

Steering wheel controls mounted audio and phone interface controls

Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as Vehicle Diagnostics Dealer Maintenance Notification Chevrolet Smart Driver Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations a...

Air bags 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System

Air conditioning single-zone electronic includes air filter

Armrest rear centre fold-down with 2 cupholders

Axle 3.14 ratio

Battery 80AH

Brake parking manual foot apply

Coolant protection engine

Driver Information Centre monochromatic display

Engine 1.4L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)

Head restraints 2-way adjustable front

Headlamps halogen dual projector with LED signature lighting with automatic on/off and delay

Key primary foldable additional foldable (Deleted when (6K5) LT Convenience Package is ordered.)

Lighting interior trunk/cargo area

Mouldings bright beltline (Not included when ordering (WBL) Redline Edition.)

Rear air ducts floor mounted

Restraint provisions latch

Safety belts 3-point rear centre position

Safety belts front pretensioner

Seat rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders

Steering power electric rack-mounted reduced travel

Tire T115/70R16 blackwall compact spare

Warning tones driver and front passenger safety belts

Windows power with driver and front passenger Express-Down

Trunk release power remote

Brakes 4-wheel disc 4-wheel antilock Duralife power