2018 Chevrolet Cruze...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 4 , 8 5 3 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9391294

9391294 Stock #: LW2622

LW2622 VIN: 3G1BE6SM7JS517666

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 84,853 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.