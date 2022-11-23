2018 Chevrolet Cruze...

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$12,980 + taxes & licensing 1 9 6 , 1 3 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9440136

9440136 VIN: 1G1BE5SMXJ7210355

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 196,136 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

