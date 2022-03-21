$25,900+ tax & licensing
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
1LT Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Seats!
Location
Golden Mile Chrysler
1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8
416-759-4137
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
113,655KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8737001
- Stock #: P5758
- VIN: 2GNAXSEV7J6297512
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Description
Shop Online & We Will Deliver Your Vehicle To You!
The Equinox is one of the best all around vehicles in its class. You'll be swooped away with its comfortable ride, roomy cabin and one of the best infotainment systems available. This 2018 Chevrolet Equinox is for sale today in North York.
When Chevrolet designed the Equinox for the all-new 2018 model year, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size, roomy without being too big. This compact SUV pairs eye-catching style with a spacious and versatile cabin thats been thoughtfully designed to put you at the centre of attention. This mid size crossover also comes packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a mid sized SUV, it's hard to beat this Chevrolet Equinox. This SUV has 113,613 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Equinox's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Equinox LT is a great choice as it comes loaded with aluminum wheels, HID headlights, a 7 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, active aero shutters for better fuel economy, an 8-way power driver seat and power heated outside mirrors. It also has a remote engine start, heated front seats, a rear view camera, 4G WiFi capability, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, Teen Driver technology, Bluetooth streaming audio, StabiliTrak electronic stability control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.goldenmilechrysler.ca/finance/
Having served North York and the Greater Toronto Area for over 50 years, Golden Mile Chrysler knows a thing or two about the needs of our communitywhich is why we're so happy to offer a wide variety of the best vehicles Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram have to offer.
We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in North York.
Vehicle Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
