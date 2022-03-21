Menu
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

98,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Golden Mile Chrysler

416-759-4137

LT

Location

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

98,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8931508
  • Stock #: STK112831
  • VIN: 2GNAXJEV6J6112831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Leather shift knob
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Rear Vision Camera
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Mechanical jack with tools
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Active aero shutters
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster
Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats
6 Speakers
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Premium Cloth Seat Trim
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
17" aluminum wheels
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Radio: Chevrolet MyLink AM/FM Stereo
Exterior parking camera rear
High-Intensity Discharge Headlights
Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
6 Speaker Audio System Feature
Bluetooth® For Phone
AXLE 3.50 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER WITH 2-WAY POWER LUMBAR
Front Passenger 4-Way Manual Seat Adjuster
3.50 Final Drive Axle Ratio
USB Port & Auxiliary Input Jack
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
GLASS DEEP-TINTED REAR
NOISE CONTROL SYSTEM active noise cancellation
MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
Glass acoustic laminated windshield
Horn dual-note
Map pocket driver seatback
Map pocket front passenger seatback
StabiliTrak stability control system with Traction Control
Sunglass storage overhead
Suspension rear 4-link
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Liftgate rear manual
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
Keyless Start push-button
Headlamp control automatic on and off with automatic delay
Steering column tilt and telescoping
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Power outlet cargo area auxiliary 12-volt
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Suspension front MacPherson strut
Fuel gasoline E15
Exhaust single outlet
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 16" front and rear
Brake lining high-performance noise and dust performance
Brake electronic parking
Wheel spare 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Tire compact spare T135/70R16 blackwall
Assist handle driver
Assist handle front passenger
Assist handles rear outboard
Door locks rear child security manual
Head restraints 2-way adjustable (up/down) front
Seat rear split-folding with centre armrest
Seat adjuster front passenger 4-way manual
Engine control stop-start system
Trim Bright lower window
Steering wheel 3-spoke deluxe
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
GVWR 4464 lbs. (2025 kg)
Speedometer miles/kilometers
Headlamps high intensity discharge
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar ...
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as Vehicle Diagnostics Dealer Maintenance Notification Chevrolet Smart Driver Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations a...
Air bags dual-stage frontal driver and right front passenger with passenger sensing system thorax side-impact seat mounted driver and right front passenger head curtain side front and rear outboard seating positions
Antenna roof-mounted (Black.)
Display driver instrument information enhanced monochromatic
Engine 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)
Luggage carrier provisions roof-mounted
Power outlet 2nd row auxiliary 12-volt
Seat release levers 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Shift lever leather-wrapped
Steering wheel controls audio phone interface and driver information centre controls
Tire Pressure Monitor manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

