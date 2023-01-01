$23,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Express
2500
2018 Chevrolet Express
2500
Location
Perfect Auto Corp
3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4
416-740-0205
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
156,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCWGAFP3J1329707
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 9707
- Mileage 156,000 KM
Vehicle Description
4.3 L GAS - DIVIDER - SHELVING - PRICE IS INCLUDE SAFTEY AND 3 MONTHS POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - WE PAY TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE - FINANCING IS AVAIL - WE ARE LOCATED ON 3227 WESTON RD , TORONTO , M9M2T4 . PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.PERFECTAUTO.CA
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Perfect Auto Corp
Perfect Auto Corp
3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4
Call Dealer
416-740-XXXX(click to show)
