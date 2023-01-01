Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

145,700 KM

Details Description Features

$27,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,888

+ taxes & licensing

Elegant Auto

647-446-9392

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD|V8 5.3L|BLUETOOTH FOR PHONE |READY TO WORK|GREAT CONDIT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD|V8 5.3L|BLUETOOTH FOR PHONE |READY TO WORK|GREAT CONDIT

Location

Elegant Auto

5001 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 2X1

647-446-9392

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
145,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10636128
  • Stock #: 2157
  • VIN: 3GCUKNEC4JG442157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 2157
  • Mileage 145,700 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD V8 5.3L White Exterior on Grey Interior comes with Bluetooth for phone , Spray bedliner , Ready to Work if you looking for Work Truck you are more than welcome to Elegant Auto Sales our professional sales team is looking forward to assist you . 


All credit welcome! Financing available. Bad Credit, No Credit, Bankruptcy, Cash Income/Self Employed. NO PROBLEM. Attractive financing rates available OAC. Our flexible terms and multiple options will make getting behind the wheel of your next vehicle a hassle-free experience. For more information please call.
We're here to help with all levels of credit. If you need financing we can help; let us get you started! No hidden fees. We offer an option for extended auto warranties as offered by top providers in business. These can easily be customized even as per your requirement. So a peace of mind is an easy route! OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!!
Elegant Auto Sales  Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, We Will Not Sell You A Car, We Will Help you To Find A Right Car For You And Family Members We are in a people business and treat everybody like family by providing Top Quality Certified Pre-owned Used Cars and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: CarProof Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle.
All vehicle's can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $795, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-647-446-9392 EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing.
NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! There are no hidden fees and Elegant auto sales  will promise a hassle free purchase while providing a variety of financing and leasing options based on the applicants credit. To book a test drive and inquire about financing options and filling up a credit application please feel free to call us. Our advertised prices do not include HST / applicable government and licensing fees.



Elegant Auto Sales


5001 Steeles Ave West , Toronto. Ontario. M9L2X1 
Phone. 647-446-9392
Fax. 416-981-7616
(HWY 400 & STEELES)
Hours Of Operation:
Monday-Friday: 10:00am-7:00pm
Saturday: 10:00 am-5:00pm
Sunday :Closed 


 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Elegant Auto

2018 Lexus IS IS 300...
 61,500 KM
$32,888 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 145,700 KM
$27,888 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 LIMITE...
 130,950 KM
$29,888 + tax & lic

Email Elegant Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elegant Auto

Elegant Auto

5001 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 2X1

Call Dealer

647-446-XXXX

(click to show)

647-446-9392

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory