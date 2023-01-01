2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 5 , 7 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10636128

10636128 Stock #: 2157

2157 VIN: 3GCUKNEC4JG442157

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 2157

Mileage 145,700 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Side Airbag Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Digital clock Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Additional Features Entertainment System Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.