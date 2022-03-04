2018 Chevrolet Sonic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 3 , 4 5 3 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8534072

8534072 Stock #: L1689

L1689 VIN: 1G1JD5SH8J4103534

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 103,453 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Android Auto Apple CarPlay Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Warranty Warranty Available Seating Cloth Seats Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Proximity Key Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.