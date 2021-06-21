Menu
2018 Chevrolet Spark

59,574 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CrediCar

416-639-2142

LT

Location

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

59,574KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7457930
  • Stock #: C954
  • VIN: KL8CD6SA1JC463624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 59,574 KM

Vehicle Description

We will provide you with:

• Full disclosure (history/accident search)

• CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!

• Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom. 

• A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.

And if you don’t fall in love with one of our vehicles, we will refer you to our finance arm to assist you with a purchase at another dealership.

We specialize in Auto Financing. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter What your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student. 

*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Temporary spare tire
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

