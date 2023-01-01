Menu
2018 Chevrolet Suburban

75,211 KM

$52,888

+ tax & licensing
$52,888

+ taxes & licensing

Import Motors Canada

416-398-3500

2018 Chevrolet Suburban

2018 Chevrolet Suburban

LT LEATHER

2018 Chevrolet Suburban

LT LEATHER

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999

$52,888

+ taxes & licensing

75,211KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9485682
  • Stock #: 217027
  • VIN: 1GNSKHKC0JR217027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 75,211 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT RUNNING CONDITION.  $999 SAFETY.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Proximity Key
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

416-901-4500
