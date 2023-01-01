2018 Chevrolet Suburban

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999

Listing ID: 9485682

9485682 Stock #: 217027

217027 VIN: 1GNSKHKC0JR217027

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 75,211 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Seating Leather Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Convenience Proximity Key Additional Features Telematics Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

