Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Trax

15,100 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motor

647-703-2620

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Trax

2018 Chevrolet Trax

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Trax

LS

Location

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-703-2620

  1. 1624458548
  2. 1624458548
  3. 1624458548
  4. 1624458548
  5. 1624458548
  6. 1624458548
  7. 1624458548
  8. 1624458548
  9. 1624458548
  10. 1624458548
  11. 1624458548
  12. 1624458548
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

15,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7241582
  • VIN: 3GNCJNSB9JL390419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 15,100 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 CHEVROLET TRAX AWD
CERTIFIED!!!
BACKUP CAMBLUETOOTHAUX INPUTUSB INPUTCRUISE CONTROL

1-3 YEAR WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR ALL VEHICLES, NO MATTER MILEAGE, CONDITION.


WE FINANCE WITH 0 DOWN!


For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory, please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive.


Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.


647-703-2620


CARVIEW MOTORS INC. 1113 Finch Avenue W M3J 2P7 (FINCH & CHESSWOOD) 


Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00; Sunday by appointment


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carview Motor

2010 Chevrolet Malib...
 157,600 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Dart SXT
 246,100 KM
$2,999 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Accord To...
 164,200 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motor

Carview Motor

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

Call Dealer

647-703-XXXX

(click to show)

647-703-2620

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory