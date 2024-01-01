$24,987+ tax & licensing
2018 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring-L Plus|8PASSENGER|REARDVD|POWERDOORS|+++
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622
$24,987
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N6190
- Mileage 120,663 KM
Vehicle Description
**FALL SPECIAL!** FEATURING 8 PASSENGER FOLDINGS SEATS, REAR DVD SCREENS, POWER SLIDING DOORS, POWER TRUNK, BLU-RAY PLAYER, REMOTE START, REMOTE TRUNK, REMOTE SLIDING DOORS, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED MIRRORS, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOT ALERT, AM, FM, SATELLITE, AUX, USB, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, WINDOW SHADES, REAR DVD REMOTE CONTROLS, REAR DVD HEADPHONES, AND MUCH MORE!!!
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
