Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

103,034 KM

Details Description

$38,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,987

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

Contact Seller
2018 Chrysler Pacifica

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

Hybrid Limited|7PASSENGER|NAV|REARSCREENS|POWERDOORS|+++

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

Hybrid Limited|7PASSENGER|NAV|REARSCREENS|POWERDOORS|+++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

  1. 9640054
  2. 9640054
  3. 9640054
  4. 9640054
  5. 9640054
  6. 9640054
  7. 9640054
  8. 9640054
  9. 9640054
  10. 9640054
  11. 9640054
  12. 9640054
  13. 9640054
  14. 9640054
  15. 9640054
  16. 9640054
  17. 9640054
  18. 9640054
  19. 9640054
  20. 9640054
  21. 9640054
  22. 9640054
  23. 9640054
  24. 9640054
  25. 9640054
  26. 9640054
  27. 9640054
  28. 9640054
  29. 9640054
  30. 9640054
  31. 9640054
  32. 9640054
  33. 9640054
  34. 9640054
  35. 9640054
  36. 9640054
  37. 9640054
  38. 9640054
  39. 9640054
  40. 9640054
  41. 9640054
  42. 9640054
  43. 9640054
  44. 9640054
  45. 9640054
  46. 9640054
  47. 9640054
  48. 9640054
  49. 9640054
  50. 9640054
Contact Seller

$38,987

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
103,034KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9640054
  • Stock #: M5163
  • VIN: 2C4RC1N70JR276423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M5163
  • Mileage 103,034 KM

Vehicle Description

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : HYBRID POWERED, 7 PASSENGER SEATING, REAR ENTERTAINMENT SCREENS, POWER SLIDING DOORS, PARKING PILOT, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED MIRRORS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, LANESENSE, PARKSENSE, REAR PARKSENSE BRAKING ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ALERT, KEYSENSE, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, AUX, BLUETOOTH, HDMI, BLU-RAY, STREAMING, CHROME ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, WINDOW SHADES, HEADPHONES, REAR SCREEN REMOTE CONTROLS, REMOTE START, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Favorit Motors

2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 74,022 KM
$32,987 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Pilot EX-...
 70,574 KM
$38,597 + tax & lic
2019 Acura MDX Elite...
 102,550 KM
$38,987 + tax & lic

Email Favorit Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
Quick Links
Directions Inventory