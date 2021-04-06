Menu
2018 Dodge Charger

83,000 KM

$25,998

+ tax & licensing
$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2018 Dodge Charger

2018 Dodge Charger

GT AWD

2018 Dodge Charger

GT AWD

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

83,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6841280
  • VIN: 2C3CDXJG7JH292785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Dodge Charger GT AWD
ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENT ( CLEAN CARFAX ) Ontario car

*83000 km
*NAVIGATION System
*BACKUP CAMERA
*LEATHER
ONE OWNER CAR
NO accident ( CLEAN CARFAX )
Lease returned
Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. The financing fee is extra. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($799). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not driveable, not E-tested and not certified. The financing fee is extra.
.All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***.

AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price than competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St #4 Toronto ON M3J1N6

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

