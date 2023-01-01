$25,500+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Ram 1500
A & A Truck Sale Ltd.
916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1
416-787-7888
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
150,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Dodge RAM 1500, crew cab, 4 door, 4x4, power window, power lock, power mirror, backup camera, 5.7 hemi gas, certified, 150000 kms, $25,500
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
