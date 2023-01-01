Menu
2018 Dodge Ram 1500

150,000 KM

$25,500

+ tax & licensing
$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

416-787-7888

2018 Dodge Ram 1500

2018 Dodge Ram 1500

2018 Dodge Ram 1500

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1

416-787-7888

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 6
  Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Dodge RAM 1500, crew cab, 4 door, 4x4, power window, power lock, power mirror, backup camera, 5.7 hemi gas, certified, 150000 kms, $25,500

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1

416-787-7888

416-428-7411
