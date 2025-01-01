$12,450+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford EcoSport
SES
Location
Best Auto Collection
1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5
(437) 422-9465
Certified
$12,450
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN TITLE
NO ACCIDENT
LOW MILEAGE( 145KM)
FULLY LOADED
LEATHER SEATS
FULLY CERTIFIED
UP TO 3 YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE
FINANCE AVAILABLE
LOW MILEAGE – Only 145,000 KM! This beautiful and reliable SUV is in excellent condition, both inside and out. Perfect for city driving or weekend getaways — compact, stylish, and fuel-efficient!
✅ Key Features:
Clean Title / No Accidents – Verified history
Fully Loaded – All available options included
Leather Interior – Premium comfort and style
Heated Seats & Steering Wheel – Stay warm in winter
Touchscreen Display with Backup Camera
Bluetooth / Apple CarPlay / Android Auto
Keyless Entry & Push Start
Alloy Wheels
Cruise Control / Power Windows / Power Mirrors
✅ Mechanical & Safety:
Fully Certified – Safety inspection included in price
Runs and drives like new – Smooth engine and transmission
Up to 3 Years Warranty Available (Engine, Transmission, Head Gasket)
💰 Financing Available! All credit types welcome – easy approval process!
WHY CHOOSE US?/// WE FINANCE EVERYONE: Bad credit? No credit? New Comers? We've got you covered!/// Fully Certified: No hidden fees certification is included in the asking price!/// 3-Year Warranty & Financing Available/// No Extra Fees: Certification is included!---- Call us now at +16476424935 to book your test drive!---- We're located at Unit 311-1275 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 0L5. Major Intersection Keele and Finch.Your Peace of Mind: Feel free to have this car shown to your trusted mechanic before purchase!As an Ontario Registered Dealer, you can buy with confidence. We pride ourselves on fair pricing, with no hassle, no haggling, and no negotiation needed because we make our profit from the purchase, not the sale.Up to 3Years Warranty available.Serving Customers Across Ontario📍 Location: 1275 Finch west, North York, Toronto. Unit 311. Postal Code: M3J 0L5 📞 Contac: 6476424935 Sam🚗 Drives Excellent 🔑 Comes with Warranty Options Available
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
