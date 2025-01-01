2018 Ford EcoSport

Menu
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>CLEAN TITLE</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>NO ACCIDENT</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>LOW MILEAGE( 145KM)</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>FULLY LOADED</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>LEATHER SEATS</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>FULLY CERTIFIED</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>UP TO 3 YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>FINANCE AVAILABLE</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>LOW MILEAGE – Only 145,000 KM!</span> This beautiful and reliable SUV is in excellent condition, both inside and out. Perfect for city driving or weekend getaways — compact, stylish, and fuel-efficient!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>✅ Key Features:</span></p><ul style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><p style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Clean Title / No Accidents</span> – Verified history</p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><p style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Fully Loaded</span> – All available options included</p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><p style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Leather Interior</span> – Premium comfort and style</p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><p style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Heated Seats & Steering Wheel</span> – Stay warm in winter</p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><p style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Touchscreen Display with Backup Camera</span></p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><p style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Bluetooth / Apple CarPlay / Android Auto</span></p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><p style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Keyless Entry & Push Start</span></p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><p style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Alloy Wheels</span></p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><p style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Cruise Control / Power Windows / Power Mirrors</span></p></li></ul><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>✅ Mechanical & Safety:</span></p><ul style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><p style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Fully Certified</span> – Safety inspection included in price</p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><p style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Runs and drives like new</span> – Smooth engine and transmission</p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><p style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Up to 3 Years Warranty Available</span> (Engine, Transmission, Head Gasket)</p></li></ul><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>💰 Financing Available!</span> All credit types welcome – easy approval process!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>WHY CHOOSE US?/// WE FINANCE EVERYONE: Bad credit? No credit? New Comers? Weve got you covered!/// Fully Certified: No hidden fees certification is included in the asking price!/// 3-Year Warranty & Financing Available/// No Extra Fees: Certification is included!---- Call us now at +16476424935 to book your test drive!---- Were located at Unit 311-1275 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 0L5. Major Intersection Keele and Finch.Your Peace of Mind: Feel free to have this car shown to your trusted mechanic before purchase!As an Ontario Registered Dealer, you can buy with confidence. We pride ourselves on fair pricing, with no hassle, no haggling, and no negotiation needed because we make our profit from the purchase, not the sale.Up to 3Years Warranty available.Serving Customers Across Ontario📍 Location: 1275 Finch west, North York, Toronto.  Unit 311. Postal Code: M3J 0L5  📞 Contac: 6476424935 Sam🚗 Drives Excellent 🔑 Comes with Warranty Options Available</span></p>

Best Auto Collection

1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5

(437) 422-9465

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 145,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Climate Control

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

