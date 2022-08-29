Menu
2018 Ford EcoSport

27,641 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Golden Mile Chrysler

416-759-4137

2018 Ford EcoSport

2018 Ford EcoSport

SES

2018 Ford EcoSport

SES

Location

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

416-759-4137

Sold As Is

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

27,641KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9173884
  Stock #: P5977
  VIN: MAJ6P1CL0JC239863

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P5977
  • Mileage 27,641 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Side impact beams
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
and Cross Traffic Alert
BLIS Blind Spot
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front Reading Lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front beverage holders
Illuminated glove box
Leather shift knob
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
WiFi Hotspot
Systems Monitor
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Leather/Chrome Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Supplemental Heater
6-Way Passenger Seat
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback ActiveX Cloth/Leatherette Rear Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Sport tuned suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
Axle ratio: 3.51
Engine: 2.0L Ti-VCT GDI I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology
61.8 L Fuel Tank
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Luggage Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Front fog lights
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black rear bumper
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
Metal-look grille
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Bodyside Cladding
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Tires: P205/50R17 AS BSW
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
7 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
SiriusXM Radio
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Rear Defrost
POWER MOONROOF
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Panic Alarm
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Cross-Traffic Alert
Exterior parking camera rear
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Generic Sun/Moonroof
SYNC CONNECT
Driver Restriction Features
SYNC 3 COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM
PARTIAL LEATHER-TRIMMED HEATED BUCKET SEATS
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Requires Subscription
Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Stereo
Wheels: 17" Premium Tarnished Dark
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert Coloured Door Panel Insert Coloured Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

